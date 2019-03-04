Robert C. Kohlman



St. Cloud, WI - Robert C. Kohlman, age 96, of Fond du Lac, formerly of St. Cloud, WI, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. Robert had been a resident at the St. Clare Terrace and then St Francis Home in Fond du Lac for the last 5 years.



Robert was born July 19, 1922 in St Cloud to the late Herman and Clara (Petrie) Kohlman.



Robert (Bob) attended St. Cloud Catholic Grade School and graduated from New Holstein High School in New Holstein WI in 1940. Bob enlisted in the Navy during WWII in October1942. His basic training was at Great Lakes Naval base in Illinois and subsequently completed US Naval Training (Radio) at Northwestern University in Illinois. He served as Radioman First Class on the Heavy Cruiser USS Salt Lake City during World War II. He was discharged from the Navy in January 1946.



On November 15, 1947 Bob married Lorraine M. Diedrich at St. Cloud Catholic Church in St. Cloud.



Bob ran the family business…Kohlman's Hardware, Heating and Tinning...which his father, Herman, purchased in 1920 from his father Frank Kohlman; who owned the store since 1913. Bob later purchased the business from his father and Bob and Lorraine owned and ran Kohlman's Hardware and Gift Store together for approximately 33 yrs until the store closed in 1980. Kohlman's Heating and Sheet Metal continued with his son Doug, until Bob's retirement in 1984. It has been D.R Kohlman, Inc. since 1984 when son Doug purchased the business.



Bob was very active in the St. Cloud community and served as Village President for a number of years. He was on the St. Cloud Volunteer Fire department until 1970 and was involved with the St. Cloud Catholic Church as a board member and after retirement volunteered with many of his friends to make improvements on the church and in the community.



Bob was a member of St. Isidore Parish-St. Cloud Church, the St. Cloud American Legion Harvey Blonigen Post 478 for 71 years, and lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer and bowler and belonged to many leagues.



Survivors include his sons, Doug (Kathy) Kohlman and Dennis (Sue) Kohlman; and daughters, Diane (Jake) Ploederl and Debbie Stillahn. His grandchildren include Aaron (Kristin) Kohlman, Angie (Jason) Wagner, Nick (Jackie) Goebel, and Amy Stillahn; great grandchildren include Cassidy, Adeline & Ella Kohlman, Ethan & Hudson Wagner, Hailey and Alexis Goebel. Step grandchildren JJ (Christina), Jeff (Amanda), and Brian (Maria) Ploederl; step great-grandchildren, JorJa, Braden, Jordan, Jaiden, Brianna and Koral. He is further survived by many in-laws; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.



Preceding him in death was his wife, Lorraine, of 66 years; his parents, Herman and Clara Kohlman; his grandson, Jim Stillahn in 2015; and his sister Freida (George) Seivert.



PLEASE NOTE DELAY IN DATE of SERVICES:



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St Isidore Parish-St Cloud Church, 924 Main Street, St Cloud, WI 53079. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Military Rites conducted by the St. Cloud American Legion Harvey Blonigen Post 478 and State Military Honors will be conducted following the Mass.



Visitation: Family and friends visit with the family at the church in St. Cloud on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 9:30AM-1:00PM.



For additional information please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.



Words cannot express enough the thanks that we want to extend to the St. Francis Home staff for the wonderful care and love given to our father, grandfather and great grandfather; and the support shown to the family. Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 4, 2019