Sippel Funeral Home
1311 Thorp Street
St. Cloud, WI 53079
920-999-2291
Robert C. Kohlman

of Fond du Lac, formerly of Saint Cloud - Robert C. Kohlman, age 96, of Fond du Lac, formerly of St. Cloud, WI, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St Isidore Parish-St Cloud Church, 924 Main Street, St Cloud, WI 53079.

Visitation: Family and friends visit with the family at the church in St. Cloud on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 9:30AM-1:00PM.

For additional information please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 24, 2019
