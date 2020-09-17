Robert "Bob" C. O'Neil Jr.
Plymouth, Wisconsin - Robert "Bob" C. O'Neil Jr., age 69, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Harvest Home in Howards Grove, Wisconsin.
Bob was born on December 1, 1950, to Robert Sr. and Mary Ann (Ferguson) O'Neil in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He attended Elkhart Lake High School and graduated in 1968. After graduation, Bob was drafted into the Army, serving in Vietnam, and was later honorably discharged.
Bob married the love of his life, Sandy McKinster, on March 1, 1975, at St. Fridolin's Church in Glenbeulah.
Over his career, Bob worked at Kohler, Gilson's, Borden's, and retired from Sargento where he had worked for 33 years.
Bob was an avid fisherman and loved camping and hunting. He greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Bob especially liked to watch his grandchildren play sports.
Bob and Sandy were members of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake. Bob belonged to the American Legion Post 484. In September of 2018, Bob and his son Brian had the privilege to go on the Old Glory Mission 47 Honor Flight.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sandy; son, Brian; daughter, Christina (Jason) Grossklaus; grandchildren, Kean and Teagan O'Neil, and Madeline and Charles Grossklaus; brother, Patrick (Judy) O'Neil; sister, Colleen (Keith) Sumner; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Mary Ann; and other relatives.
A private family service will be held. A public visitation will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Interment will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas South in Greenbush, WI.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
Please follow the CDC's guidelines in regards to COVID-19. If you are in the at-risk category, please know that Bob's family will respect your choice to stay home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Bob's name.
Bob's family would like to thank the staff at Rocky Knoll of Plymouth, Harvest Home of Howard's Grove, and Heartland Hospice who cared for him with kindness and compassion.