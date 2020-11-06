Robert D. "Bob" Keen
Sheboygan - Robert D. "Bob" Keen, 67, of Sheboygan, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born to the late Dr. Frank M. and Bessie M. Keen on November 13, 1952 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Bob graduated from Sheboygan South High School. He was united in marriage to Catherine Fick in Sheboygan. Bob enjoyed music, playing his guitar and spending time with his family and close friends in his Bible study group. Bob was one of the kindest and most generous men you could meet. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Keen (fiancé Eric Autio); grandson, Eino Autio; siblings, Frank Keen, Mary Schiller and Eugene (Debbie) Keen. He is further survived by various cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents and former wife Catherine Keen.
A private graveside service will be held at Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com
.