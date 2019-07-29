|
Robert E. Abell
Sheboygan - Robert Earl Abell passed away on July 25, 2019 in Sheboygan, WI. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 11, 1954, to Edward Abell Sr. and Jean (von der Lippen) Abell, both of whom preceded him in death. Rob is survived by his siblings: David (Donna) Abell, Delavan, WI; Edward (Kristin) Abell Jr, Cedar Grove, WI; Amy (Joseph) Wolf, Brookfield, WI; along with other family and friends. Rob's two nieces, four nephews, three grandnephews and one grandniece all thought that their "Uncle Roob" was a pretty cool guy.
By the time Rob graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1973, he was already immersed in the Sheboygan music scene. These early musical years were highlighted when the band to which Rob belonged, Music Foundation, won Sheboygan's Battle of the Bands.
Rob's love of music took him to UW-Milwaukee. During his college years, he continued performing throughout Wisconsin. For a dozen years following his graduation from UW-Milwaukee, Rob toured throughout the southeastern part of the United States as a member of several disco show bands: Hot Sauce and Private Stock.
Although Rob loved his "life on the road", he returned to Milwaukee to obtain a predictable work schedule, to be closer to family and friends, and to find a place to call home. Rob continued to stay involved in music, not only performing but also by recording albums with two Milwaukee based bands: Milktrain and Footch Kapoot.
Rob was employed as a customer service advisor and technician for Krones Inc, Franklin, WI, a global manufacturer of filing and packaging technologies for the beverage and food production industries. Rob's position encompassed all of the territory east of the Mississippi, continuing to take him "on the road", which he loved.
Rob loved cartoons; classic monster movies; great food; German beer (along with a cigar); and the family cabin. Always the entertainer, Rob was outrageously funny at any bantering around the fire pit or any gathering of friends.
Rob was challenged by a variety of health issues over the last several years. During that time, he was supported by many visits, calls and contacts from not only his musical friends but also from the many people who loved him. Rob frequently spoke of his gratitude for all the encouragement he received.
In lieu of flowers, please support your local "music scene" and put a little extra in the tip bucket in remembrance of Rob.
The family will hold a future celebration to honor Rob's life.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Robert's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 29 to July 31, 2019