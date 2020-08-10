1/1
Robert E. Beimel
Robert E. Beimel

Elkhart Lake - Robert E. Beimel, 74, of Elkhart Lake, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born October 12, 1945, in Sheboygan, to the late Andrew and Erna (Tyrolt) Beimel. On May 28, 1977, he married the former Judy Lund in Green Bay. Robert was proud member of the Army National Guard and a member of Wisconsin Mason's Local 599. He worked as a cement finisher for various companies through the years.

Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was also a classic car enthusiast. Robert was a man of strong faith and a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Elkhart Lake.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jennifer (Michael) Kester, Gary Beimel, Christopher (Lena) Moder and Andrew (Rachel) Beimel; his grandchildren, Vada and Jeric Beimel, Alex (Hannah) Moder, Hannah Moder, Alaina Beimel, Miranda Beimel and Andrew Beimel; his two great-grandchildren, Maggie and Ben Moder; one brother, Bernard (Angie) Beimel and one sister-in-law, Cindy Beimel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Beimel.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church (210 N. Lincoln Street, Elkhart Lake) with Rev. Peter Peitsch officiating. Friends may call on Saturday, at the church, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aurora Hospice, especially Jayne.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
