Robert E. Gephart
Cascade - Robert E. Gephart "Bob" "Guppy," age 70, of Cascade, passed away on Friday (May 10, 2019) at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, WI.
He was born in Sheboygan on January 22, 1949, son of the late George and June (Eckert) Gephart.
Bob attended Sheboygan grade schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1967.
He was drafted into the United States Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam from June 1968 to March 1970.
On November 6, 1971, he married Marilyn Meilahn at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cascade. The couple has resided in Cascade since their marriage.
Bob worked at Borden's (DFA) for 40 ½ years, from 1970 until his retirement in 2011.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cascade, Plymouth VFW Post 5612, and Cascade American Legion Post 386, where he served time as Commander.
Bob enjoyed golfing, ice fishing, playing cards (especially sheepshead and cribbage), travelling, going to Packers road games, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by: Loving wife: Marilyn of Cascade; Two brothers: Ron Gephart of Elkhart Lake and Gary Gephart of Gilbert, AZ; Sister-in-law: Judy (Bob "Bobcat") Kolvenbach of Plymouth; Nieces and Nephews: Lisa (Tom) Heuer and their children: Natalie and Evan, Geoffrey (Janelle) Gephart and their children: Gavin and Emmalynn, Brent (Joni) Figard and their children: Aidan and Aubrey, and Kyle (Stefani) Figard.
Bob was preceded in death by: His parents; Sister-in-law: Linda Gephart; Brother-in-law: Richard Meilahn; and K-9 buddies: Bailey, Sarge, and Fritzie.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday (May 14, 2019) at 1:30 P.M. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cascade. Rev. Richard Bidinger, Pastor of the Church will officiate.
Visitation will take place at CHURCH on Tuesday (May 14) from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services.
Burial will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. The Plymouth VFW and Cascade American Legion will conduct military rites at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Bob's name to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cascade.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 13, 2019