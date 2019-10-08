|
|
Robert E. Hennings
Kiel - Robert E. Hennings, 91, passed away Monday morning, October 7, 2019 at Homestead Care Center in New Holstein where he has been a resident for the past 6 years.
Bob was born on September 10, 1928 in Sheboygan, son of the late Herbert and Emma (Sperber) Hennings. He attended Kiel High School and graduated with the class of 1946. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea from 1946 until 1948. On May 5, 1956 he married Carole J. Schoenfeld at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Kiel. Carole preceded him in death on October 19, 2014. Together they owned the Kiel Foundry Company. Bob was a very active member of the Kiel Community. He was involved with the Kiel Fire Department for 59 years and held the office of Fire Chief for 38 years. Bob was a Past Commander of the Kiel Post #6707, and was a former Director of State Bank of Kiel. He was an active member at St. Peter's UCC where he and Carole sang in the Mendelssohn Choir and was on the consistory. Bob was also active throughout the state with the Fire Department; he was Past President of the Wisconsin State Fire Chief Association, Past President of the Eastern Wisconsin Firefighters Association as well as the Manitowoc County Board of Directors for the American Red Cross. Bob always found time to go bowling or golfing with his friends, travel with Carole, and he always looked forward to his time with his family, especially at the cottage on Cedar Lake.
Bob is survived by his three children: Patrice Klatt, Grafton, Robert H. (Karen) Hennings, Kiel, Susan (Scott) Bartlein, Port Washington & daughter-in-law Patricia (Larry) Hennings-Bonde, Kiel, nine grandchildren: Laura (Richard) Brooks, Franklin, Lindsey (Billy) Vranek, Thiensville, Robert H. Jr (Johanna) Hennings, Menomonee Falls, Greg Hennings, Kiel, Tony (Kimberly) Hennings, Eau Claire, Anna Bartlein, Cedarburg, Mitchell Bartlein, Port Washington, Stephanie (Adam) Eckardt, Kiel, Kimberly Hennings, Green Bay, eight great-grandchildren: Kate and Charlotte Brooks, Ben, Caroline and Norah Hennings, Whitney and Danica Hennings, Thomas "TJ" Eckardt and one more great-grandchild on the way. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Jon Michael Schoenfeld, WA, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Carole, son, Thomas Hennings, son-in-law, Jim Klatt, parents, Herbert and Emma Hennings, sister: Mary Jo Hennings, and sister-in-law, Jan Bennett.
Funeral Services for Bob will be held at 6:00PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) with Joe Zenk, Parish Director at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by Kiel Post #6707 following the service. Entombment will take place in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 3:00PM until 5:45PM on Thursday at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name with the Kiel Fire Department and Ambulance.
The family wishes to thank the Homestead Care Center, New Holstein for the wonderful care given to Dad over the past several years.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019