Robert E. Sonnenburg
Cascade - Robert E. "Bob" Sonnenburg, age 86, of Cascade, WI, passed away on Tuesday (August 18, 2020) at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI.
Robert was born on September 10, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI, son of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Gavigan) Sonnenburg.
He attended Boys Tech in Milwaukee. Following high school, he served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1960 during the Korean War.
On June 5, 1954, he married Mary Ann Kozlowski in Superior, WI. The couple resided in Cascade since 1976. She preceded him in death on September 18, 2015.
Robert worked at Wisco 99 Gas Station in Milwaukee and later worked for his father at Generator Service in Milwaukee for several years. He later started Sonnenburg Brake & Electric, running the business for over 40 years, retiring in 2006.
He enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards, watching movies on Netflix and Western movies on TV, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include: Five children: Robert (Cynthia) Sonnenburg Jr. of Mauston, Delores Hill (Joe Mayer) of Cascade, Daniel (Karla) Sonnenburg of West Allis, Gerald (Laura) Sonnenburg of Cascade, and James Sonnenburg of Sheboygan; Eight grandchildren: Sharon (Joseph) Stein of Milwaukee, Jason Sonnenburg of Mauston, Christopher (Rachel) Hill of Plymouth, Devan Hill of Plymouth, Ashley (Ryan) Bonnier of DeWitt, MI, Matthew Sonnenburg (Nate Tratnik) of Lake Geneva, Joshua (April) Sonnenburg of Sheboygan, and Amanda Sonnenburg (Fiance: Seth Krueger) of Plymouth; Fourteen great grandchildren: Josh, Jerad, Jayden, Justin, Elizabeth, Oliver, Eli, Grant, Bryce, Ella, Araya, Kara, Luka, and Millie; One sister: JoAnn Hafemann of Saukville; and Three sisters-in-law: Jane Johnson, Stella Hanson, and Frannie (Dave) Stannard, all of Superior.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by: His parents; Wife: Mary Ann; Grandchild: Nickolas Hill; Brothers: Al (Carol) Sonnenburg and Gene (Hilda) Sonnenburg; Sister-in-law: Aggie (Joe) Sieva; and Brother-in-law: Harvey Hafemann.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday (August 24, 2020) at 1:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Pastor Dale Miller, Pastor of Salem Plankroad UCC in Plymouth, will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in the Town of Mitchell.
Visitation will take place at the Suchon Funeral Home on Monday (Aug. 24) from 11:00 AM until the time of services.
Military rites will be conducted by the Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post #5612 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery following the services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Robert's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
The family would like to send a special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital and the staff of Horizon Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Robert.