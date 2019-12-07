|
|
Robert "Bobby" Fisher
Plymouth - Robert C. "Bobby" Fisher, 84, of Plymouth, was called to be with the rest of his loved ones on December 5, 2019 at the Plymouth Health Services facility.
Bobby was born on July 21, 1935 to the late Wallace and Gertrude (Boesel) Fisher in Bungalow Parkway, which later became the Milwaukee County Zoo, just outside of Milwaukee.
All of his life he was happy if he could fix something, and it always worked better when he was done. He took much pride in what he accomplished.
Bobby married June Krepsky on June 25, 1955 in Sheboygan. Their only child, Kay Lynn, was born on April 28, 1956. When Kay was 3 years old, the family joined a railroad traveling carnival, Olson-Rod-Link Shows. Bobby was in charge of maintenance, welding, loading and unloading railcars, and repairing everything. They traveled 20 years with the carnival, wintering in Wisconsin. Bobby taught everything to Kay. So much that she decided to join the Air Force to do complete maintenance on the Air Force jet planes, before she went on to get a degree in education which was her passion. She passed away too soon at the age of 53 in 2009.
Following his work in the traveling carnival he continued his love for fixing things. Bobby worked numerous maintenance jobs in Montgomery, Alabama before moving back to Wisconsin. After moving back to Plymouth, he worked maintenance at Plymouth Rock Campground for Jake and Phyliss Schmitt and Scott & Janet Schmitt, then worked for Ron and Marleen Krueger and their son Mark at Ron's Tree Service.
Bobby is survived by: Wife: June of Plymouth; Grandson: Charles Edward Koseroge of West Monroe, LA; Son-in-law: Jeff "Doc" Watson of Lacombe, LA; Sister: Patsy Krebsbach of Kiel; and Sisters-in-law: Eleanor Fisher of Weyauwega, WI, Dorothy Schultz of Sheboygan, Irene Schultz and Bernice Rhines, both of Sheboygan Falls.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bobby was preceded in death by: His parents; Daughter: Kay Lynn; Brothers: Roland, Kenny (Lotus), and Ralph Fisher; Sisters: Janet (Ray) Langkabel and Shirley (John) Brusas; Sister-in-law: Vernetta (Raymond) Kohlmann; Brothers-in-law: Norman Krebsbach, Earl Schultz, George Schultz, and Warren Rhines; and Nephews: Joseph Brusas, Anthony Krebsbach, Dale Langkabel, Mark and George Schultz.
Following Bobby's wishes, cremation has taken place and no visitation or services will be held.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to Heartland Hospice and the staff of Plymouth Health Services (Formerly the Atrium) for the wonderful care and compassion given to Bobby.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019