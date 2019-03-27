Robert "Bob" Fredricks



Sheboygan - Bob Fredricks was born on August 24, 1964 and passed away on March 24, 2019 at the age of 54. He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the class of 1983. On August 14, 1999 Bob was united in marriage with Susan VanDeelen in Sheboygan. Bob worked for the family business, Fredrick's Bakery, where he helped his dad keep the business afloat long enough so that he could retire. He then embarked on a 24-year career with Kohler Company, where he was known by his peers as hard-working, dedicated and loyal. Bob's happiness came from taking care of his yard and watching ESPN with a "cold one", all in the company of his wife, Suzie and his St. Bernards, T-Storm and Uma. He was also a very generous neighbor and friend.



Bob is survived by his wife, Suzie; mother, Ann; siblings, Mark, Marty (Phil) Steinbruecker, Sarah, Jennifer Scheele, his twin brother, Paul, Danny, and Angela (Shawn) Grenier; mother and father-in-law, Moky and Katy VanDeelen and sisters-in-law, Annie (Butch) Fintelmann and Molly (Karl) Tollefson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Bob is preceded in death by his son, Ryan Dennis and father, Roman Fredricks.



A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 2:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established in Bob's name.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care of Bob.



Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 27, 2019