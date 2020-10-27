Robert G. Katt
Sheboygan - Robert G. Katt, 91, of Sheboygan, WI passed away on October 24, 2020 in Sheboygan. He was born, November 16, 1928 in Sheboygan to Sam and Hannah (Van Swol) Katt. He attended Sheboygan Christian Grade School and graduated from Central High School.
He served with the Marines from 1946 through 1949. After the Marines, he worked on the Great Lakes for the Pittsburgh Steamship Company on the William J. Filbert ship. Robert worked for Optenberg Iron Works for 40 years as a steamfitter. He was a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 400 and served as the secretary for the union and was appointed to the apprenticeship board.
Robert married Darlyn C. Mueller on October 21, 1952. After retirement, they made a number of trips to Honduras with the Luke Society and a trip to Ecuador with the HCJB Organization. They also went to North Carolina and Louisiana as part of the Disaster Relief Services of CRWRC. They also enjoyed their time in Florida.
He was a charter member of Calvin Christian Reformed Church (1958). He served as a deacon, a member of the building committee, and led the Sunday service at Morningside Nursing Home. For many years he was the welcome greeter at Calvin Church.
Robert was also a part of a group that started Sheboygan County Christian High School. He served on it's first Board of Directors.
He is survived by his two sons, Mark and Michael, both of Sheboygan and a daughter, Linda Katt of Cedarburg. He is also survived by a sister, Judy Olm of Arizona. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Darlyn, his grandson, Travis Katt, and his other sisters Nell, Charlotte, Ruth, and brother Paul.
The family gives a special thank you to the staff at Sheboygan Health Services. As per Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place. No service will be held at this time. Memorials are to be designated for the Sheboygan Christian Schools. Online condolences can be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.