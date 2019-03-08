Robert G. Molzner



Sheboygan - Robert G. Molzner, 77, of Sheboygan, died on March 5, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. Robert was born to the late Glen and Elvera Molzner on August 2, 1941. He graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee in the class of 1959. Robert was united in marriage to Sandra Siegel on November 19, 1963 in Gillett, WI and was happily married until her death in 2011. Robert was employed at Kohler Co. in the Engines Division for 33 years. He enjoyed spending time on their land up north as well as hunting and fishing.



Robert is survived by his three sons, Craig, Steve (Linda) and Troy (Heather) and his six grandchildren, Erin, Haley, Brynn, Jacob, Abby and Lilly.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra, daughter-in-law, Barb and his parents.



There will be a Celebration of Life at the Sheboygan Yacht Club, 214 Pennsylvania Avenue, on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff in the ER and ICU at Memorial Hospital. Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 8, 2019