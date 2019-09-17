|
|
Robert H. "Bob" Engels
Plymouth - Robert H. "Bob" Engels, age 74, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2019, at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee.
He was born in Green Bay on October 14, 19 44, a son of the late Robert and Marie (Lawler) Engels. Bob graduated from Premontre High School in Green Bay in 1963. Following high school, Bob received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from UW Madison.
Bob started his working career as a teacher at Lourdes Academy in Oshkosh. He later worked at the Kohler Company for a few years before starting his own company, Computers Plus in Sheboygan. His last job was working at Windway Capital, where he retired from in 2018.
On July 5, 2001, he married Karen Krieski at Zion U.C.C. in Sheboygan.
Bob enjoyed working on his computer programs, playing golf, and playing the older versions of video slots.
Survivors include: Wife: Karen of Plymouth; Step Children: Jill (Kevin) Malzahn and Christopher Campbell, both of Sheboygan; Grandchildren: Tyler (Allison) and Alex Malzahn, Taylor, Tara, Tanya, and Kyle Campbell; Great-grandchildren; Sisters: Elaine Reinke and Mary Ann (Jerry) Feldhausen, both of Green Bay; Brother: Dennis (Donna) Engels of TX; Sister-in-law: Joyce Neils of Rhine Center; and Dear friends: Aaron Lamers, William Street, and Mike (Karla) Parmentier.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by: His parents; Step Son: Todd Campbell; Brother: Ronald (Kay) Engels; and Brothers-in-law: Jerry Hahn and Elwood Neils.
A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held on his birthday (October 14th) from 4-8:00 P.M. at the Moose Lodge, 1811 Georgia Ave. Sheboygan, WI.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Bob's name.
Bob will always be remembered for his great smile, always being ready to tell a joke, and his willingness to help others.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 17, 2019