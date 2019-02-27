|
|
Robert H. Keys
Plymouth - Robert H. Keys, 97, died on February 23, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Robert Harry Keys on October 22, 1921, to Harry Potter Keys and Marguerite McCormick Keys, in the town of Empire, Wisconsin.
After serving in the infantry stateside during World War II, Robert studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and was later employed by various ad agencies in the city before ending his working career with Recycled Paper Products. While working as a graphic designer at Whitaker-Guernsey, Robert met and fell in love with Gladys E. Richards, a fellow illustrator, and they married on May 17, 1952, in Evanston, Illinois.
They made their homes in Northbrook, IL, Wilmette, IL and Glencoe, IL before moving, in 1972, to Hillwinds Farm on Hillwind Road in Plymouth, Wisconsin. There they raised their six children and developed an artistic sanctuary on their twenty acres. In addition, they continued their passion for displaying the family's art works with shops which included The Keyhole in Wilmette, IL, The 8 Keys Gallery in Glencoe, IL and The 8 Keys Gallery II at Country Crafts near Plymouth, WI.
Robert's artistic/gardening pursuits and his passion for lifelong learning and exploration amazed all who came in contact with him. His connection to nature, his appreciation of all things beautiful and his intense desire to create kept him engaged until the end of his long, fruitful and creative life.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys; his son, Kevin; his parents, Harry and Marguerite Keys; his sisters, Virginia Shaw and Beatrice Mutz; his brothers-in-law, Frank Shaw, Joseph Mutz and Scott Richards; his sister-in-law, Bea Marie Forman; his nephew, Thomas Shaw and his son-in-law, Neal Laumann. Surviving Robert are his children Kathleen Keys (Tucson, AZ), Michael Keys (Milwaukee, WI), Shawn Keys (Chicago, IL), Lisa Keys-Dulmes (Plymouth, WI) and Steven Keys (Georgia); his sister, Marguerite Keys (Kaukauna, WI); his grandchildren, Matthew, Peter and Philip Keys; their mother, Nancy Baxter Keys; his son-in-law, Richard Dulmes; and his beloved cat, Puddy.
We extend grateful thanks to Lisa Entringer and Maria Warnke at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial, the staff at Aurora At Home Hospice (Stacy, Judy, Shelley and Katie), the staff at Plymouth Family Physicians, Embrace and their loving caretakers (in particular Nancy, Erin, Greg and Tamera), his and our caring friends and the Plymouth community, who loved and appreciated our father in a multitude of ways. He will be missed, to say the least, and words cannot express our grief.
A private memorial service will be held in the spring. The family requests memorials in Robert's name to: Wisconsin Public Radio (821 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53706), Plymouth Arts Center (520 E. Mill St, Plymouth, WI 53073) and Embrace Care Management, LLC (627 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, WI 53081).
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 27, 2019