Robert "Bob" Hueller



Sheboygan - Robert "Bob" Hueller, 82, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born September 23, 1936 in Sheboygan to Meta Marie (Zube) and Conrad Karl Hueller. He attended Mapledale Elementary School before transferring to the Wisconsin School for the Visually Handicapped in Janesville, where he graduated in 1954.



After working briefly at various jobs, he pursued a career in Piano Technology, obtaining his degree from Greer Technical School in Chicago. He worked at Donaworth Baldwin Piano Store in Milwaukee from 1957 to 1959. After returning to Sheboygan, he continued tuning and repairing pianos, retiring after an impressive 60-year career.



Bob and Elizabeth Ann Schmidt were married on April 8, 1961. Bob was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, having served as an Elder, former board member, and choir member. Bob and Liz sang duets throughout their marriage in church and in the community.



Bob was a former member of Sheboygan Noon Lion's Club, served on the Wisconsin Council of the Blind for many years, and played his string bass and bass guitar in many bands over the years, including Freddy Kuether Band, Carl Laack Orchestra, and Riverfront Ramblers. Bob was inducted into the Sheboygan County Music Wall of Fame in 2006. He was a volunteer at The Gathering Place for the last year and a half, and he and Liz delivered Meals on Wheels for 18 years.



Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth; two children: Daniel (Jenifer) Hueller of Joplin, MO, and Katherine Erickson of Ottawa, WI; six grandchildren: Dustin Joseph, Abraham, Emma and Annie Hueller, Austin and Amanda Erickson. He is further survived by his sister, Margaret Adam, sisters-in-law Caroll Hueller, Kelesta Hueller, Marilyn TenHaken, many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Rev. Marvin, Gordon, and Harold Hueller; his brother-in-law Trent Adam and his son-in-law Alton 'Butch' Erickson.



Bob will be lovingly remembered for his strong faith, friendly disposition, his generous spirit, and his sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.



Visitation will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1614 South 23rd St., Sheboygan, on Friday, March 15th, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., followed by a 1:00 p.m. Service with Rev. Christian Gugel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or The Gathering Place.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary