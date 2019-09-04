|
Robert J. "Bob" Malison
Plymouth - Bob Malison, 53, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday morning, September 1, 2019.
He was born in Manitowoc on March 31, 1966, a son to Freida (Carmody) and the late Robert Malison.
Bob's family moved to Michigan and there he attended Charlevoix High School. He later became certified in small engine repair and was everyone's go-to guy to fix their stuff. Bob and his step father Al opened A and R Small Engine repair shop in Waldo. Bob most recently worked in distribution at Toro in Plymouth.
On June 11, 1988, he married Stacy Killick at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
Bob liked to watch sprint car racing and enjoyed going to the Plymouth Dirt Track races. He also liked watching Wisconsin sports teams and watching his sons play sports at Plymouth High School. He enjoyed socializing with friends at the Brown Bottle, where he also bartended on occasion.
Survivors include: Wife: Stacy of Plymouth; Three sons: Jeremy Dicke of Plymouth, Evan (Hannah) Malison of Oshkosh, and Brooks Malison of Plymouth; Grandchildren: Liam and Carter Malison; Mother: Freida Carmody; Sisters: Connie Krebsbach and Cindy Idema; Brother: Gary (Michelle) Malison; Father and Mother-in-law: Don and Betty Jane Gudmanson; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Steve Killick, Gayanne Stanley, Kayla Ericksen, Mary Beth (Randy) Resimius, Don Lee (Lynn) Gudmanson, and Susan Gudmanson.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and brothers-in-law, Scott Killick and Roger Idema.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (September 7, 2019) at 12:00 Noon at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Nathan Meador, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, will officiate.
Visitation will take place on Saturday (Sept. 7) from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Bob's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 4, 2019