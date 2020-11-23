Robert J. "Mac" McDermott
Random Lake - Robert J. McDermott passed away on November 20, 2020 at the age of 78, at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. He passed away after a three week battle against Covid.
Bobby Jim, as his sister Becky refers to him, grew up in Madison and were raised by their parents, Robert & Rebecca (Becker) McDermott. Bob graduated from Edgewood High School in 1960. From there, Bob moved on to UW Platteville where he played football for the Pioneers while earning his Bachelor degree in Education and Social Studies in 1967.
Bob made the move to Random Lake and began his teaching career at Random Lake High School where he taught History, Economics, and Driver's Ed for 34 years, until his retirement in 2001. It is there that he met and taught with his wife, Judith (Baewer) McDermott. Bob & Judy got married on August 11, 1973. They became parents and had their only child, Sara (McDermott) Ketterhagen who was raised in Random Lake where Bob and Judy both, eventually, taught her at Random Lake High School.
Early in his teaching career and before he got into coaching, he played semi-professional football for the Sheboygan Redwings. After his playing days were done, he served his school and community as he not only taught at the high school level for 34 years, he also coached football for 21 years (14 as Head Coach), Head Golf Coach for 26 years, and Asst. Boys Basketball Coach for 7 years. Bob's service to his school and community didn't end there.
Bob served his community at a much larger level in 1987 as he was elected Village President of Random Lake until 2015. Random Lake realized how precious he was in that role as he was asked to run again and took office as he was elected back in as Village President in 2019 to the present.
A testament to Bob's gift of working with youth is his most recent occupation/hobby of working as a Driving Instructor for Just Drive these past 7 years.
In 2001, he met Judy Ryan who brought great joy to his life. Together they enjoyed going out to dinner, sitting on the deck, cruising on their boat, and spending time with friends.
Bob was not only a man of service, he was the ultimate family man as he took great pride and pleasure in his roles of Dad, Grandpa, Fiancé and Uncle. "Captain" Bob loved being on his boat in the water with his family & friends. Bob spent a lot of time playing sheepshead with his close groups of friends, but soon traded that in to be with his granddaughters and oh did he love watching them play sports. If you knew Bob, you would know that he was always in search of the world's best burger. We're pretty sure his search is over as he has found it in Heaven.
Bob is survived and will be deeply missed by his daughter Sara (McDermott) Ketterhagen and her husband Isaiah, his four granddaughters, Ady, Riley, Kinsley, and Tia, his fiancée, Judy Ryan, his sister, Becky (McDermott) Rice, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Fred & Kathy Baewer. He is further survived by his four wonderful nephews and a niece and his honorary daughter Amy (Palmer) Bares and her family. He will be missed greatly by his loving furry companion, Lily.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Judy (Baewer) McDermott, his father and mother, Robert & Rebecca (Becker) McDermott, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ervin and Mary (Baranowski) Baewer, and his brother-in-law William Rice.
There will be a Drive-Through visitation from 2-6PM on Friday, November 27th at the Random Lake Fire Department (718 Spring Street, Random Lake), where the public will remain in their cars to greet the family. The line will run through the fire station. Masks will be required when the windows are lowered, to keep everyone safe.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM the following day, Saturday, November 28th, at Our Lady of the Lakes -St. Mary Chapel, 300 Butler St., Random Lake. Father Gideon Buya will preside. Masks are required and Social Distancing Protocol will be in place.
Bob will be laid to rest beside his wife at St. Mary Cemetery, Random Lake.
Memorials to The Random Lake Association are suggested in lieu of flowers.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the ICU staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for all the care and compassion given to Bob.
A life well lived and loved. Best. Dad. Ever.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
.