Robert J. "Bob" Nowacki
1968 - 2020
Robert J. "Bob" Nowacki

Sheboygan - Robert J. "Bob" Nowacki, 52, of Sheboygan passed away on August 4, 2020 at his residence due to heart disease.

Born April 13, 1968 in Sheboygan, Bob was a son of Herbert and Mary Richter Nowacki. He attended Holy Name School and North High School where he played football and excelled in the WSHS FM radio program.

He had a 20 plus year career as an over the road truck driver covering the states from east to west and received numerous commendations for safety, mileage and instruction. His passion for the open road driving came to an end due to severe cardiac issues. After returning to Wisconsin, he worked part time as a security guard at Menards in Sheboygan. Other places of residence include Fond du Lac, Yuma, AZ, Wheatridge, CO, Cheyenne, WY, Milwaukee and came back to Sheboygan in 2018. The things he loved in life were attending Brewer games, Rush Concerts and any family gatherings where his sense of humor would be on display. He always wanted to share the beauty he witnessed while on the road.

He is survived by his children, Jake (Kayla Meier) Nowacki, Kayla (Christian) Millan and Joshua (Ayanna) Nowacki; a grandson, Braydon; his parents, Herbert and Mary; his brother David; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and his special friends, Pete and Sharon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, and his two sisters, Barbara and Karen.

Private family graveside services will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Sheboygan Police Department and the Medical Examiner for all of their care and support.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bob's arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
