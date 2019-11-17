|
|
Robert "Bob" J. Vreeke
Sheboygan - Robert "Bob" J. Vreeke, age 87, of Sheboygan, a resident of Sunny Ridge Health Care & Rehabilitation Center for the past eight months died on Tuesday November 12, 2019 with his loving family around him, following a battle with dementia.
He was born in Sheboygan on March 30, 1932, the son of the late Leonard and Olga Zolltheis Vreeke. He attended local schools in the Sheboygan area. Bob served his country in the Korean War and earned the Bronze Star. On April 21, 1960 Bob was united in marriage to Marianne Jacobs, who was from Dusseldorf, Germany.
He was employed with Gilson Brothers Company as a truck driver. In 1977 Bob and Marianne became the proud owners of Vreekes Bar. Bob enjoyed taking trips to Germany, Las Vegas and northern Wisconsin with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Marianne; two sons, Paul and Peter Vreeke, all of Sheboygan; a special granddaughter, Erin (Matt) Rakow; a great-granddaughter, Oliva; special niece, Nanci Enders; four sisters-in-law, Sally, Joyce and Judy Vreeke, all of Sheboygan, and Mary Ann Jacobs, of Boston, MA; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wolfgang and Ilse Schlieper, of Germany. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Edward, Roger, Richard and Ronald, a nephew, Jon Vreeke, father-in-Iaw and mother-in-law, Paul and Maria Jacobs, sister-in-law, June Vreeke Martin and a brother-in-law, Paul Jacobs.
A memorial service for Bob will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Warren Waddell officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will take place at the Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
Bob's family appreciates the entire medical team and Compassus Hospice for all your love, concern and warmth. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Nov. 17, 2019