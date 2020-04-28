|
|
Robert J. Wilsing
Sheboygan - Robert J. Wilsing of Sheboygan, passed away on Saturday on April 25th, 2020 from cancer at the age of 72.
Robert was born on February 13th, 1948 to Kenneth F. Wilsing and E. Annette Meartz Wilsing. He went to St. Paul's Lutheran Grade School and Graduated from North High and UW Sheboygan. Robert and brother James Wilsing, Steven Dotz, and Mel Belch put together a Band the VI-Counts in the Sixty's and played Sheboygan and surrounding areas.
Robert joined the Marine Corps and Served Two Tours in Vietnam and retired because of service related injuries. Marine Corp Service Awards for "Corporal" Robert John Wilsing include the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnamese Service Medal w/4#, the Vietnamese Campaign Medal, theCombat Action Ribbon, the Presidential Unit Citation, the Meritorious Mast, the Rifle Expert Badge and the Pistol Marksmanship Badge.
Robert worked for a number of years at the Polar Ware Company in Sheboygan, WI.
He was a music fan, especially of the Beatles. He loved their music so much he bought a Yellow Volkswagen, had it restored and covered it with Beatles album covers pictures and called it his Yellow Submarine. People would stop and take pictures and he would let kids sit inside it to have their picture taken. Robert willed this Beatle Bug to his grandniece because of her love for music knowing that she would appreciate it take care of it.
Robert is survived by his daughters; Michele (Jamie) Preder and their two sons, Jennifer Wilsing and her daughter; his son, Chad Wilsing and his son and daughter; his sister Patti Lynn (William) Klein; his brother, James A. (Alice) Wilsing; his aunts; Judith Queen andConnie Stanley. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and E Annette Wilsing, and a brother Scott Wilsing.
A memorial services is being planned for a later date and will be announced at that time.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name and may be sent to the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Aurora at Home for all of their loving acre and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Robert's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020