|
|
Robert John Bistan
- - Robert John Bistan, 79, passed away peacefully in Florida on February 10th, 2019 after a courageous battle with metastatic gall bladder cancer. Bob was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 50 years Dorothy, his parents John and Mary Bistan, in-laws Maximillian and Edith Hinterberger, brother-in-law Richard Hinterberger and nephew Michael Dee Hinterberger.
Bob was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he attended Marquette University High School and then attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport, IA, graduating with a degree in accounting. He eventually opened his own insurance agency, helping small businesses in SE Wisconsin find affordable medical insurance for their employees.
Bob and Dorothy were married on November 4th, 1967 and lived in Wauwatosa, WI and Kankakee, IL before settling in New Berlin, Wisconsin where they raised 3 sons; Brad, Matthew and Paul. In 1997 they became proud residents of The Shore Marnier Condominiums in Redington Shores, Florida where Bob was president of the condo association for many years. Bob and Dorothy valued the friendships and relationships they built at their second home in Florida but his biggest pride and joys were his grandchildren; Aidan Mark, Maya Lucille, Bria Nicole, Bridget Grace and Henry Paul; with whom he enjoyed sharing comics which he mailed on a monthly basis.
Bob was supported by his loving family: sons Brad (Suzette Stephens) Bistan, Matthew (Jaime Marchi) Bistan, and Paul (Elizabeth) Bistan; brothers-in-law Robert (Marilyn) Hinterberger, Thomas (Maurine) Hinterberger, and sister-in-law Deanna Hinterberger; nephews and nieces Catie (Bryan) Droptini, Sean (Theresa) Byrne, Brigid (Jim) Olech, and Patrick Hinterberger.
The entire Bistan family would like to say thank you to Bob's team of medical doctors, nurses and staff at Largo Medical Center, and the hospice staff at Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Keith Kappeler and oncologist Dr. Lane Ziegler for providing excellent care and comfort throughout the past several years.
A celebration of Robert Bistan's life will take place Friday April 12th at Feerick Funeral Home 2025 E Capital Drive in Shorewood, Wisconsin from 4-7pm with a service starting at 6:30pm.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019