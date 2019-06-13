|
Robert Kraemer
Kiel - Robert A. Kraemer, 86, of Kiel, passed away Monday evening, June 10, 2019 at Caring Hands Assisted Living, New Holstein.
He was born August 25, 1932, son of the late Edwin and Leona (Hagenow) Kraemer. On March 1, 1952 he married Joyce DeZwarte at St. Peter's UCC. In his early years, he drove milk truck and gravel truck. In 1958, he started Kraemer Livestock Trucking and did that for 39 years. He often took the grandchildren along on his trips to the Milwaukee Stockyard where he treated them to lunch at a truck stop in Saukville. During that time, he and Joyce also farmed for a number of years. During his retirement, he drove truck for Rhine Auto for 20 years. Robert enjoyed his bus trips, sturgeon spearing, deer hunting, and being part of the St. Anna bowling league at Ninmer's Lanes. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years Joyce; his children: Vicki Wiskerchen, Paula (Dale) Weavers, Chris Kraemer (Pam), Monica (Kevin) Polster, Karel (Tom) Ecker, Lana (Joe) Gaedke, and Amy (Alan) Winkel; his grandchildren: Matthew (Cecilia) Wiskerchen, Kay (Shawn) Keifenheim, Carrie Bonde (Kevin), Kim (Blaine) Spicer, Robert John Kraemer, Timm Kraemer, Marisa Polster (Matt), Dan (Amanda) Ecker, Traci (Andrew) Goch, Ben (Kayleigh) Gaedke, Brad (Angie) Gaedke, Andrew Winkel and Aaron Winkel; and his great-grandchildren: Abigail, Emma, Henry, Nathan, Carlie, Wyatt, Dylan, Olivia, Brianna, Allie, Colton, and one on the way. He is further survived by his sisters: Janet Rooker and Donna Wenzel; his brother, Edward Kraemer; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bob (Bernett) DeZwarte, Jean Slater, Sharon (Lyle) Zimmerman and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Rance Robert; his son-in-law, Jim Wiskerchen; his brothers-in-law: Willis Rooker, Rev. Roger Wenzel, and Ken Slater; and his sister-in-law Ellena DeZwarte.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Peter's UCC (424 Fremont St., Kiel) with The Rev. Christopher Ross officiating. Burial will follow in the Kiel City Cemetery
The family will greet relatives and friends from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel). The visitation will continue Saturday at CHURCH from 9:00 am until 10:45 am when brief family rites will be held.
Robert's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Caring Hands Assisted Living for the help and compassion shown to Robert. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for keeping him comfortable in his last days.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 13, 2019