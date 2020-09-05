Robert L. Binder



Sheboygan - Robert L. Binder, 86, born in Sheboygan to Joseph and Margaret Binder on May 2, 1934, passed away peacefully at home in Florida on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his siblings of Sheboygan, Marion (Dennis) O'Neil and Henrietta (Ray) Samulowitz, and Dorothy (Herb) Brown (Maryland); and his son Russell Binder (Charleston, SC) and daughter Pauline (Sjoerd) Binder-Finnema (Libertyville, IL), and grandchild, Noah Robert, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Irene Jepsen, brother Joe Binder, sister-in-law Lucille Binder, and brothers-in-law Ray Samulowitz and Herbert Brown.



Robert retired from Verifine Dairy at age 56, and is well-known in retirement for going fishing only on days ending in Y. He never let his back pain get the best of him by explaining that it's all behind him. Many people don't know that Robert had started writing his memoir. He wanted to share the first paragraph here:



"In my mind's eye I see a much younger me. Let's say about 25 years of age. It's late in the afternoon. It's winter and very cold. It's around 0°. There's not a whisper of a breeze. I can see my breath floating in the still air. The hood on my parka is caked with frost, my bear-paw snowshoes are caked with ice and snow.



I'm coming off my beaver trap, and align two beavers on my sled being pulled behind me. The tailgate creeks and moans as it slowly swings open. Everything is stiff. I turn the key in the switch and after a few grunts, the car springs into action.



These are the things you remember when you are in the backwoods."



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations by check be made adding "To honor Robert Binder for the Refuge" to the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge, N11385 Headquarters Road, Necedah, WI 54646.









