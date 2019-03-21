|
Robert L. Michael
Sheboygan - Robert L. Michael,69, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. He was born July 7, 1949 in Dubuque, IA to Robert H. and Rosemary (Welsh) Michael. He attended school in IA. On March 25, 1972 he was united in marriage to Nancy Belky.
Robert loved his family, he spent time at all their sporting events cheering them on. He enjoyed playing cards, going to auctions and gambling. His pride and joy was creating lasting memories with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, four sons; Robert (Traci) Michael, Shawn Michael, Remington Michael, and Stone Michael, daughter Cheyanne Michael, grandchildren; Wyatt Michael, Robert, Olivia, and Mccoy Michael, brother Gene Michael, sisters; Pam Wachendorf, Deb (Kevin) Linden, and Norann Michael-Long, he is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Kathy Maus and Colleen Michael.
A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Zimmer-Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd. Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Robert's name.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center for all their care, comfort and support.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 21, 2019