Services
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Michael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Michael


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert L. Michael Obituary
Robert L. Michael

Sheboygan - Robert L. Michael,69, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. He was born July 7, 1949 in Dubuque, IA to Robert H. and Rosemary (Welsh) Michael. He attended school in IA. On March 25, 1972 he was united in marriage to Nancy Belky.

Robert loved his family, he spent time at all their sporting events cheering them on. He enjoyed playing cards, going to auctions and gambling. His pride and joy was creating lasting memories with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, four sons; Robert (Traci) Michael, Shawn Michael, Remington Michael, and Stone Michael, daughter Cheyanne Michael, grandchildren; Wyatt Michael, Robert, Olivia, and Mccoy Michael, brother Gene Michael, sisters; Pam Wachendorf, Deb (Kevin) Linden, and Norann Michael-Long, he is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Kathy Maus and Colleen Michael.

A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Zimmer-Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd. Sheboygan.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Robert's name.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center for all their care, comfort and support.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now