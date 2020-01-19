Services
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Robert L. TenPas

Sheboygan Falls - Robert L. TenPas, 77, of Sheboygan Falls.

Bob's Savior called him home to his Forever home the evening of January 17, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. He was born February 11, 1942 in Sheboygan County to Lloyd Robert and Cornelia (Van De Wege) TenPas.

On April 20, 1963 he was united in marriage to Lorraine Ann Traas at First Reformed Church in Sheboygan Falls. Bob was a farmer; he ran the family farm from 1960 until present. He had a passion and love for the land. He was a quiet, soft spoken man who viewed life as the glass was always half full.

He enjoyed breakfast at Judi's and attending Tractor and Steam shows with his friends. Bob enjoyed Sunday afternoon rides with Lorraine. He was an avid reader and collector of farm toys, antique tractors and farm equipment. Bob thought the world of his family, but the brightest stars were his six grandchildren. His face always lit up with a smile when one of the grandchildren walked in.

Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years Lorraine, children; Leigh (Amy) TenPas, Mark (Sonia) TenPas, and Daniel (Sara) TenPas, grandchildren; Hannah, Aaron and Benjamin TenPas, and John, Elizabeth, and Anna TenPas, brother James (Betty) TenPas, sisters; Eileen TenPas and Carol (Floyd) Born, brother-in-law Ray (Jan) Traas, sisters-in-law Luella (Lyle) Justinger and Darlene (Russ) Remus. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws Walter and Dorothy Traas.

A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Zimmer-Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd. Sheboygan.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Bob's name and distributed amongst his favorite charities.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the EMT's, 1st Responders, Orange Cross and the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital and Froedtert Hospital via video conference for their care, compassion and support.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
