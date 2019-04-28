|
Robert "Bob" Larimore Wade
Sheboygan - Robert "Bob" Larimore Wade, 83, of Sheboygan, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Countryside Manor in Sheboygan. He was born November 14, 1935 in Los Angles, CA the son of Howard and Lucille (Bedale) Wade. He graduated from Belmont High School.
Bob worked as a telephone equipment tech most of his adult life. While he was working in Wisconsin he met and later married Loretta "Lolly" VanDeWege-TeRonde, they were married on March 12, 1994 at the Oostburg Presbyterian Church.
Bob enjoyed gardening, golfing, traveling, playing the piano, and sailing. Bob built his own wooden sail boat, participated in the community theatre for 10 years, and wrote a novel.
Bob is survived by his wife Lolly of 25 years, two daughters Robin (Stephanie) Wade of Lakewood, CA, Melody (Mark) Tritschler of Shady Shores, TX and his son Steven (MacKenzie) Wade of Irvine, CA, step-daughter Kristi (Robert) Heimerl of Sheboygan, sixteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Don (Lee) VanDeWege of Oostburg, two half-sisters, Sue (Jeff) Wiley and Linda Wade both of Hamet, CA and half-brother Jim Wade of FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, special Aunt Babe, sister Lucille, half-brother Bryon, parents-in-law, sister-in-law Debbie, and step-son Rodney.
Per Bob's wishes his body has been donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethany Reformed Church in Sheboygan in Bob's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 28, 2019