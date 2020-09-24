Robert Lee Herrmann
Plymouth - Robert Lee Herrmann, age 88, of Plymouth, was called home by his Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020.
He was born in Clintonville, WI on May 31, 1932, a son of the late Traugott and Edna (Kroening) Herrmann. Robert graduated from Concordia Milwaukee High School and graduated from Concordia Teacher's College in River Forest, IL.
Robert started his teaching career in 1954 at a one room school house located in northern Wisconsin. On July 17, 1960, he married Iona Zielinski at Nativity Lutheran Church in Detroit. Robert's teaching and church organist career blessed many different schools and congregations in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin before moving to Plymouth, WI, in 1980 where he continued his teaching and minister of music career at St. John Lutheran until his retirement in 2000. He continued with his part time, "temporary" church musician position for many years after retirement. Iona preceded him in death on June 15, 2020—one month shy of their 60th wedding anniversary.
Robert had a passion for music. He played piano, the church pipe organ and loved to sing. He served as the Minister of Music at St. John Lutheran Church. He sang with the Golden Cordeliers, Concordia German Choir, Detroit Lutheran Singers, and St. John Lutheran Senior Choir. Robert was a diehard Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Pittsburgh Pirates fan. He taught his children the love of the Lord, singing, the Pack, and telling a good joke. He enjoyed playing cards, discussing politics and history, choral concerts, attending church music conferences and a "good cup of coffee with cream".
He is survived by his four children: Marcia (Brian) Gill of Appleton, Tim Herrmann of Sheboygan, Naomi (Paul) Howland of Fond du Lac, and Jonathan (Lorrie) Herrmann of Fontana, CA; 10 grandchildren; Two sisters: Mary (Tom) Hicks of Omaha, NE, and Linda Moriarty of Blair, NE; One brother-in-law: Raymond (Delores) Zielinski of Lachine, MI; and One sister-in-law: Virginia Herrmann of Sheboygan Falls.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: His wife: Iona; Parents: Traugott and Edna Herrmann; Sister: Ruth Gast; Brother: Roy Herrmann; and Brothers-in-law: Lawrence Zielinski, Charles Gast, and Rev. Daniel T. Moriarty.
Following Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Inurnment will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Robert's name to "Preparing for the Future" Capital Campaign for Lutheran High School in Sheboygan, WI.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Charles Schleevogt, the staff of St. Nicholas Hospice-Sheboygan, especially Lisa, his nurse, and Sue, his occupational therapist, the staff of Hospice Hope-Fond du Lac, and his caregivers from Home Instead.