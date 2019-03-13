|
Robert Lenz
Palmetto, FL - Robert (Bob) Lenz, age 91, of Palmetto, FL, passed away on February 22nd at Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, FL.
He was born January 22, 1928 in Sheboygan, WI to Erwin and Mathilda (Preder) Lenz. Bob was raised and attended school in Port Washington, WI.
On April 17, 1948 he married Arlene Scheer at First Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg, WI. Arlene passed away on November 13, 1991. They made their home in Port Washington, raising 4 children. They then moved to Cascade, WI.
He married Viola (Albrecht) Schmitt on September 9, 1995 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Cascade, WI. Viola passed away on November 26, 2016. They lived in Cascade, WI and Palmetto, FL.
He was a navy veteran serving in WWII as a Fireman on the USS Philip. A very special day in Bob's life was participating in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. He was employed with and retired from Wisconsin Electric Power Co.
In his younger years Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of both the Ridge Runners Sportsman Club and Ducks Unlimited. He also enjoyed trips to the casino in his later years.
Bob was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cascade, WI and Faith Lutheran Church, Parrish, FL.
He is survived by two daughters, Susan (Laurence) Scheer, Neshkoro, WI and Sally (Joe) Petro, Angola, NY and two sons, James (Cindy) Lenz, Sheboygan Falls, WI, and Jon Lenz, Milwaukee, WI; three granddaughters, Christine (Christopher) Doyle, Marla (Jeff) Nett, and Erin Mireles; five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. He is also survived by 6 step-sons, Russell (Kathy) Schmitt, Raymond (Bernadette) Schmitt, Roger Schmitt (Caroline), Regan Schmitt, Randy (Lori) Schmitt, Robert (Sue) Schmitt. 12 step-grandchildren and 9 step great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers-in-law Louis Scheer and Kenneth Scheer, sisters-in-law Gladys Erdmann, Lois Horneck and Nancy Albrecht and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, both of his wives, two sisters, Dorothy Moran and Helen Asmus, one brother, Wesley Lenz.
Per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place in Florida. A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 509 Milwaukee Ave., Cascade, WI. Visitation from 10:00-11:00 am with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 13, 2019