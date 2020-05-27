|
|
Robert M. Feldmann
Elkhart Lake - Robert Feldmann, age 94, went peacefully to the Lord on May 24, 2020 at the Waterford in Plymouth, where he resided.
He was born on November 4, 1925, son to the late Michael and Alverta Feldmann. On February 10, 1945, he married Joyce Schmahl. The couple raised five children and lived most of their lives in Elkhart Lake.
Robert worked for many years for the Sheboygan County Highway Dept. until his retirement. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake where he served as an usher. Bob also served on the Elkhart Lake Fire Dept. for many years.
He enjoyed his family fishing weekend, hunting with family until his early 80s, playing cards (especially sheepshead) with his family and at the fire station, watching Packer games, and going to the stock car races in Plymouth. He also enjoyed travelling; He loved going to Branson, taking a fall trip up north during cranberry harvesting and sight-seeing through Eagle River, and going to Rhinelander Hodag Fest.
Bob loved to talk to people and was always there to help someone. He cherished spending time with his family during gatherings and holidays, and he took great pride in helping all his children when they bought homes and started their own families.
Survivors include: Wife of 75 years: Joyce; Two sons: Roger (Mary Sue) of Wauwatosa and Keith (Sue) of Frisco, CO; Three daughters: Kathy (Frank) Seil of Plymouth, Janice Knecht of Plymouth, and Carol (Andrew) Perl of Elkhart Lake; Ten grandchildren: Debra (Steve) Massmann, Scott (Leigh) Feldmann, Lisa Seil (fiancé: Jeffrey Prust), Bradley (Holly) Knecht, Jessica Knecht (special friend: Pat Brown), Melissa (Jacob) Kowalski, Bryan (Maria) Perl, Jason (Sarah) Perl, Anthony Feldmann (fiancée: Anika McEwan), and Evan Feldmann; 18 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; Sister: Violet Brabender of Port Washington; and Sister-in-law: Sharon Schmahl of Plymouth.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by: His parents; Son-in-law: Daniel Knecht; Brother: Julius (Olga); Sister: Marceline (Delmar) Odekirk; and Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Vernon Brabender, LeRoy Schmahl, Fritz (Valeria) Buechel, Lloyd (Lorraine) Korb, and LeRoy (Priscilla) Grossheim.
A private family service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday (June 2, 2020), this service will be live streamed on YouTube.com. Search for Suchon Funeral Home to view our channel and watch the service.
A visitation that will be open to the public with social distancing and health safety practices will take place on Tuesday (June 2, 2020) from 12 Noon - 2:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
Robert will be laid to rest in the St. Thomas Aquinas North Cemetery in Elkhart Lake.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Robert's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staffs of the Waterford and Serenity Hospice for the wonderful care given to their father, and a special thanks to Lollie and Claudia.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 27 to May 29, 2020