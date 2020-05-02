|
|
Robert M. (Bob) Naber
Plymouth - Robert M. (Bob) Naber, age 84 passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Bob was born March 5, 1936 in Wisconsin Dells to the late Marcel L. and Doris (Vanderbilt) Naber. He was a graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School, class of 1954. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955 to 1958. He was stationed for 1 ½ years in the Far East on Okinawa & Japan.
On July 20, 1957 Bob was united in marriage to his "high school sweetheart" Arlene F. Heidel at St. Cecelia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells.
Bob earned his Bachelors' Degree in Industrial Education in 1963 and his Masters' Degree in 1970 from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. He was employed by Lakeshore Technical College for 30 years. He began in 1963 as an instructor of Industrial Electronics at the Sheboygan School of Vocational, Adult, and Technical Education. In 1968, he was promoted to Technical Education Supervisor. When the Lakeshore District of Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties were formed & the Cleveland campus was being planned, he was appointed supervisor of all the District Trade & Industrial programs. In 1985 he became the Training Director for Trade & Industrial programs, working directly with business & industry to develop both on & off campus courses for company employees. He took early retirement on June 30, 1993. Bob continued to work for LTC part-time as a field agent for the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership, performing company evaluations & developing in-plant training programs. He retired from LTC on June 30, 1998 after 35 years of employment.
Bob served as a Boy Scouts leader in Cleveland, was a Secretary of the Cleveland Lions Club, and was elected two terms as a commissioner on the Sheboygan School Board. He served as president of the Lakeshore Vocational Association, secretary of both Manitowoc and Sheboygan Safety Councils. He also served as secretary for the Little Elkhart Lake Rehab. District. After retirement he became a member of the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association.
Bob loved to fish on Lake Michigan, Lake Winnebago, and Little Elkhart Lake. He also loved to hunt, went on annual elk & deer hunting trips to Colorado where he enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandson. They also hunted on his "beloved land" near Wisconsin Dells. Bob and Arlene did a lot of traveling, especially to the Caribbean Islands for snorkeling. They also spent some of the winter months in the Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Arlene; daughters, Margo (Bill) Woelffer of Sheboygan and Mary Kirk of Plymouth; sons, Michael of Sheboygan Falls and Mark (Diana) of Wellington, Colorado; grandchildren, Tony (Heidi), Judith, Josh, Nathan, Tim, Priscilla, David, Philip, and AJ and great-grandsons Roman, Grant Brock and Jamison. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Mary Kane, and one sister-in-law Patti Corning.
A memorial Mass to honor Bob's life will be held at a later date, when gathering restrictions are lifted, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake. Cremation will take place with inurnment in Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.
Memorials in Bob's name are preferred.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 2 to May 4, 2020