Robert "Peeps" M. Pieper
of New Holstein - Robert "Peeps" M. Pieper, age 74, of New Holstein, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton following a brief illness.
He was born September 29, 1945, in Sheboygan to the late Harvey & Thelma (Morgan) Pieper.
Robert graduated from New Holstein High School in 1963. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Airforce serving from 1963 until 1967.
On September 19, 1964, he married Darlene Rietbrock at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Kiel.
Robert worked at Tecumseh Engine Products in New Holstein for over 40 years until his retirement.
He was an avid Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene; his three children, his daughter, Sheri Wilharms of New Holstein, and her children, Abby, Josh, and Kate, his son, Scott (Elizabeth) Pieper of New Holstein, and their children, Nathan (Alyx) Pieper and their daughter, Everly, of Kiel and Sydnee Pieper of New Holstein, and his son, Michael (Mary Ellen) Pieper of Greenleaf, and their son, Bently; his brother, Keith Pieper; his sister-in-law, Mary Pieper of New Holstein; his brothers-in-law, Rudy Wendling of Kiel and Carlos Miller of Plymouth. He is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barb Wendling and his brother, Jim Pieper.
Visitation: A gathering of family and friends will take place at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061, on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Military Rites will take place at the funeral home Friday evening at 6:00 PM.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019