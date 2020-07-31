Robert (Bob) M. Spannagle
Sheboygan - Robert (Bob) M. Spannagle, age 65, loving son and brother, proud uncle and faithful friend was called to his Savior's side on July 29, 2020. Bob was born in Sheboygan, on July 5, 1955 to Robert and Marlene (Levezow) Spannagle. He attended St. Paul Lutheran School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1973. He also attended UW-Sheboygan.
Bob had a lifelong love of nature; whether it was fishing, hunting, hiking, running, swimming or biking, he loved the out of doors. One of his favorite activities in recent years was to walk in Maywood Park and keep an eye out for the native wildlife. In his later adult years, Bob developed into quite an athlete. He was a member of the Sheboygan area FROGS Running Group. He participated in races of various lengths including regional marathons. He also competed in several Half-Ironman Triathlons.
In addition to Bob's passion for outdoor activities, he was also an avid fan of Wisconsin sports; from professional sports teams - Packers, Bucks, and Brewers to UW Badgers, he enjoyed them all. On many weekend afternoons he would spend time watching golf, NASCAR or any number of sporting events.
Bob held various jobs throughout his work years. No matter the job, he was a hard-working, reliable employee. Most recently he worked for Peabody's Pizza Company in Sheboygan. Bob's family would like to thank his Peabody family for their loving and generous support and encouragement during this past week.
For many years Bob was a caregiver for his mother. His loving care allowed for her to remain at home for several years. Including his mother, Marlene, Bob is survived by his sisters; Cathy (Will) Penney of Sheboygan, Karen (Rodney) Gardinier of Appleton, and Barbara (Michael) Maas of Nashua, NH. He is also survived by five nieces, two nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by is father, Robert and an infant brother, David.
Visitation will be held at Ballhorn Chapels, Sheboygan, on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm. A private service for the family, celebrating Bob's life will follow with the Rev. Joshua Van Engen officiating.
As we say "Goodbye" for now Bob, our hearts and minds turn to the Word of God. Jesus said, and we can hear Him saying to you, "Well done, good and faithful servant" (Matthew 25:21a). Bob, you fought the good fight, you have finished the race, you have kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7). To God be the glory!
A memorial fund will be established in Bob's name.
