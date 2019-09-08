|
Robert N. "Bob" Depies
Random Lake - Bob Depies of Random Lake passed away at home September 6, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Robert was born on June 8, 1954 in Port Washington, son of Oliver and LaVerne Streff Depies. He grew up in Lake Church and attended St. Mary Grade School before graduating from Cedar Grove High School, Class of 1972.
On August 13, 1977, Bob was united in marriage with Suzanne Reul at St. John's United Church of Christ in Random Lake. The couple lived in Dacada for a few months before settling in Random Lake in 1978. Mr. Depies was an inventory clerk at Times Printing, and was nearing 40 years on the job. He had a passion for his work.
Bob and Susie enjoyed traveling and camping trips. Bob enjoyed watching the Brewers and cheering for the Green Bay Packers. He was looking forward to spoiling his new granddaughter as he approached retirement.
Survivors include his wife Susie of Random Lake, their son Ben "BJ" (fiancée Maia Van Groll) of the Town of Buchanan and granddaughter Lucy Edna. He is also survived by sisters Ginny Depies Schueller of Belgium and Doris (Tony) Fechter of Random Lake, brothers William (Bonnie) Depies of Cedar Grove, James Depies of Sheboygan, and Jerry (Brenda) Depies, also of Cedar Grove, mother-in-law Betty Reul of Random Lake, sisters-in-law Shari (Joe) Krebsbach of Parnell, Linda Kirst of Kewaskum, Mary (the late Miguel) Serna of Houston, TX and brother-in-law Mike Reul of Milwaukee. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Bob is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 6:30PM on Tuesday, September 10th at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 171 N. Royal Ave., Belgium. Pastor Ann Utke will preside. Bob will be laid to rest the following day at Union Cemetery in Random Lake. The family will receive visitors at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2:30-6:30PM.
Memorials are suggested in Bob's name to the Random Lake Fire Department, in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 8, 2019