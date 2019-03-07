Robert O. Schulz



Sheboygan - Robert O. Schulz, 90, of Grafton, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away March 1 at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.



Married for 64 years to Ann (Part) Schulz, Robert was known as "Dadso" to his two children, five grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and the many other family members he warmly welcomed into his home.



He was born Oct. 20, 1928 in Sheboygan, where he spent much of his life. During and after graduating from Central High School, Robert and his friends owned a root beer stand near Lake Michigan. He worked at R-Way Furniture and served in the Army during the Korean War. For nearly three decades, he worked at Kohler Co., primarily in the pottery division.



Robert was an avid supporter of Wisconsin sports, cheering on the Badgers, Bucks, Packers, and especially the Brewers. Each year, he'd transform his garage into a screened-in, open-air viewing lounge for baseball games, complete with a stocked fridge, party lights and artificial turf floor.



Around the house, Robert took pride in his ability to fix things that were broken - often in creative and unexpected ways. He enjoyed bowling, golf and trips to the casino. He worshipped and volunteered at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Parish, where he married Ann on Oct. 6, 1951.



Robert was selected and was able to fly on the April 8, 2017 Stars and Stripes Honor Flight along with his brother, Harvey.



He is survived by daughters, Debra Wunsch and Pamela (Terry) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Jason (Megan) Wunsch, Lauren (Brett) Lindberg, Joshua (Erin) Zimmerman, Lindsay (Kennan) Langjahr, and Derrick Huckeby; great-grandchildren, Maggie, Everly and Kayla Wunsch and August Zimmerman; brother, Harvey Schulz; and nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to niece, Irene (David) Thun for her special love & care.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; parents, August and Emma Schulz; sister and brother-in-law, Verona and Harry Meyer and sister-in-law, Patricia Schulz.



Family and friends may gather at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan, on Sunday, March 10, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. A private burial will take place at a later date in the Wildwood Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the and the .



Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary