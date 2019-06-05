|
Robert Portschy
Sheboygan Falls - Robert John Portschy, 70, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully with his children and his dedicated brother, Paul, by his side on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility. We as a family are deeply saddened, but rejoice that he is pain-free, cancer-free, and living in God's glory.
Robert was born on July 21, 1948, at home, to John and Hildegard (Damrow) Portschy. He was a 1966 graduate of Cedar Grove High School enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1967, to faithfully serve his country; in 1970 he volunteered for a second tour in Vietnam until being honorably discharged in 1973. In 1974, Robert married his former wife, Barbara Pierre in Cascade.
Robert was employed at Simplicity Manufacturing for 37 years until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed traveling with his family, attending his grandchildren's events, supporting the Green Bay Packers, putting his green thumb to work, and was an avid Elvis fan. You may remember seeing him at a Mini Mart buying his lottery tickets and morning coffee. Above all, he was a generous, caring man with a unique sense of humor, who loved to provide for his those around him.
Robert is survived by his two daughters, Marianne (Ryan) Harris of Sheboygan, Michele (Kurt) Dulmes of Hingham; son, Michael (Jennifer) Portschy of Solon, OH; seven grandchildren, Morgan Dulmes, Kelsie Dulmes, Aleena Harris, Nola Harris, Grace Portschy, Joseph Portschy, Riley Portschy; three sisters, Joann Nelms, Ruth Hesselink, Susan Mireles; three brothers, Harlan (Gloria) Portschy, Paul Portschy, Walter Portschy; and his former wife, Barbara Jensen. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert Portschy and Hildegard Flora Portschy; brother, Henry Portschy; nephew, Brian Portschy, great-nephew, Cody Portschy; two brothers-in-law, Lee Hesselink, Don Nelms; and a sister-in-law, Barb Portschy.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on July 20, 2019, from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Random Lake. A celebration of life will be held at Rochester Park in Sheboygan Falls on July 21, details will follow.
Memorial contributions can be given in his name with proceeds to benefit local Vietnam veterans.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Rocky Knoll Health Care and Compassus Hospice for their kind and compassionate care over the last few months.
