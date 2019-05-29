|
|
Robert "Bob" Rydeen
Rosemount - Age 82 of Rosemount (formerly of Sheboygan, WI), died on May 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Survived by wife of 59 years, Sharon; daughters, Susan (James) Ziolkowski and Patricia Rydeen; grandchildren, Mary, Sam, Ben Ziolkowski and Shovana Rydeen. Bob will be greatly missed by his family, friends, work associates and church community. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Fri., May 31, 2019 at the Church of St. Joseph, 13900 Biscayne Ave. W., Rosemount, with visitation one hour prior. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Union Gospel Missions or Loaves and Fishes.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 29, 2019