Services
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
(952) 432-2331
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
13900 Biscayne Ave. W.
Rosemount, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
13900 Biscayne Ave. W.
Rosemount, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rydeen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Rydeen


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert "Bob" Rydeen Obituary
Robert "Bob" Rydeen

Rosemount - Age 82 of Rosemount (formerly of Sheboygan, WI), died on May 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Survived by wife of 59 years, Sharon; daughters, Susan (James) Ziolkowski and Patricia Rydeen; grandchildren, Mary, Sam, Ben Ziolkowski and Shovana Rydeen. Bob will be greatly missed by his family, friends, work associates and church community. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Fri., May 31, 2019 at the Church of St. Joseph, 13900 Biscayne Ave. W., Rosemount, with visitation one hour prior. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Union Gospel Missions or Loaves and Fishes.

Henry W. Anderson (952)432-2331

www.henrywanderson.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now