Robert "Bob" V. Kruschke
-
Robert ""Bob"" Kruschke, 76, died opening day of fishing, Saturday, May 4, 2019 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with COPD and prostate cancer. He was born April 18, 1943 in Sheboygan, WI to Theodore and Angeline (Pekoll) Kruschke. On October 17, 1980, Bob married Cheryl Otto in Sheboygan.
Bob's life was filled with enjoyments of fishing for big fish, woodworking, flying his drone, prospecting for gold in the Rocky Mountains, star gazing through his telescope, having his aquarium and raising angel fish, raising snakes in his younger years, and travelling the world to places like Australia, Ireland, Japan, Europe, England, Hawaii, and Bahamas. He was so proud of his sobriety of 37 years too.
Bob is survived by his wife Cheryl; their children: Michelle (Dave Schisel) Kruschke and Joe (Kelly) Wamser; grandchildren: Kathleen (Chris) Hoffman, Nicole, Kyle, Jonathen, Emma, Lily, and DJay; great grandson Theodore; step grandchildren: Amanda and Krystal; his children from a previous marriage: Ellen (Joe) Schmitz, Julie (Troy Messner) Kruschke, and Michael (Karen) Kruschke; grandchildren: Jennifer (Hugo) Maaldrink, Aaron, Kylie, Justin, Jackie, and Jamie; his brother Leon (Joan) Kruschke and their children along with nieces, nephews and cousins. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Deborah (Russell) Leon, brother-in-law James Otto Jr, other family members too numerous to mention, and all his friends in Colorado.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son Jeffery Robert Kruschke; numerous aunts and uncles, parents-in-law, one nephew-in-law, and two brothers-in-law. A private funeral service will be held for Bob at a later date. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family. Bob's family is also wishing that donations be made to ""The Great Adventure Fund"". Donations may be mailed to the funeral home. The proceeds from this fund will be used to honor last wishes of elderly individuals in Bob's memory. A thank you to Ashley, his nurse with Unity Hospice, Dr David and Karla Spika, and Unity Hospice for all your support and help.
We wish for Bob to be remembered for being an awesome husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather (with an emphasis on great). Also, his sincerity, his hard-working example, his supportiveness, his quiet fun-loving persona, his modesty, and his Pearls of Wisdom (Keep your nose clean, and what he learned back in 1952). Bob was a man who learned from his mistakes. Remember to tell those you love how much you love them and practice the art of forgiveness because it is the acts of love and forgiveness that will set you free. Bob will be cherish forever.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 8, 2019