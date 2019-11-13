|
|
Robert Van Veghel
Robb Van Veghel passed away suddenly on November 11, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Ronna, his daughter, Katie, his son Hunter and his beloved dog Oliver. He is survived by his immediate family in Wisconsin, his sister Barbara Kleine, and his brothers Steve, John and Mike Van Veghel (Annette). He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Sue Grey of Ridgefield and Marge Grey and her husband Michael Henderson of Elk Grove, California. He also leaves his mother and father-in-law, Betty and Lou Grey. In addition, he leaves many nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. He was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on April 10, 1954 to his parents Catherine and John "Snipe" Van Veghel.
Robb came to Norwalk in 1985 to become the Aquatic Director of the Norwalk YMCA. He then worked as Vice-President of Scott Pools, at Glen Gate Pools and lastly at All American Pools. His unique skills and knowledge of the proper construction and building of pools made him a leader in his field.
Robb was an avid sports fan. He followed football, basketball and baseball religiously.
He ardently cheered on his hometown team, the Green Bay Packers and also the UCONN Women's basketball team. He instilled this love of sports in his children and they would watch events together every weekend. In addition, he was a prolific reader who especially enjoyed political thrillers.
He was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed family trips especially back to Wisconsin to visit with his large family. In addition to his family, Robb had a wonderful network of friends that he saw on a regular basis. He will be dearly missed by all.
There will be a Wake on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home on 92 East Avenue from 4pm to 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Jerome Church on 23 Half Mile Road in Norwalk. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Norwalk Hospital Foundation and specify The Cardiac Rehabilitation Center.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019