Robert W. "Bobo" Bergemann


1935 - 2020
Sheboygan - Robert W. "Bobo" Bergemann, 84, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital. He was born in Sheboygan on July 17, 1935 to the late Herbert and Clara (Burian) Bergemann. Bob graduated from Sheboygan Central High School with the class of 1954. On September 23, 1956 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Ann Greger. Bobo was the Bar Manager at Hoffman's Riverdale Country Club for 28 years and later worked at Schreier Malting (Cargill Inc.), retiring from there when he was 62 years of age. He was very active in watching his grandchildren's sports and activities, loved sitting on the porch and frying out with family on the weekends. He was also an avid walker.

Bob is survived by his children Rocky (Cheryl) Bergemann, Barbara Dirkse (Allen Gassner), Sandy Bergemann and Kris (Richard) Brickner; grandchildren Nathan Bergemann, Jessica (Mike) Marshall, Tyler, Tatum and Thomas Brickner and Tyler Zietz; sisters-in-law Helen and Helga Bergemann and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; granddaughter, Trisha Bergemann; two brothers, Carl and Herbert and infant sister, Helen.

In accordance with Bob's wishes, no funeral service will be held. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the St. Nicholas Hospital ICU, 4th floor and hospice nurses.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
