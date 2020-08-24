Robert W. Erickson
Town of Wilson - Robert W. Erickson, age 77, of The Town of Wilson, died on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home. He was born in Wakefield, MI on August 6, 1943 to the late Walfred and Imbi Suomi Erickson.
He attended local schools in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School. Robert then went to Northern Michigan University and received a bachelor's degree and then he earned his master's degree in Education from U.W. Whitewater. On August 12, 1967 he was united in marriage to Nancy Fessler at Grace Episcopal Church in Elkhart Lake, WI.
Robert taught at Sheboygan South High School for 35 years. He coached football for 14 years, boy's tennis for 34 years and girl's tennis for 20 years. Robert was inducted into the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Sheboygan South High School Wall of Fame for coaching.
Robert was a member of the Sheboygan Yacht Club, lifetime member of The National Education Association and the Wisconsin Education Association. He was also a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Sheboygan. Robert loved his dogs and wildlife. He enjoyed spending time with friends, fishing, tennis, golfing, traveling and the movies.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; nephews, Bill Erickson and Kristopher Kosup and a niece, Katherine Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, William and Rodney.
A private service for Robert will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Robert's name, please send memorials to the Sheboygan County Humane Society, 3107 N. 20th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53083.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com