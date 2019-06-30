Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Plymouth - Robert W. "Bob" Steinke, age 75, formerly of Plymouth, WI, passed away on Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, in Fort Myers, Florida.

Following Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held on Sunday (July 7, 2019) at 2:00 P.M. at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Pastor David Stauffer will officiate.

Visitation will take place on Sunday (July 7) at the Suchon Funeral Home from 12:30 P.M. until time of services. Please wear Green Bay Packers or Wisconsin Badgers apparel for Bob's services.

Military Rites will be conducted by the Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post 5612 following the services at the funeral home.

Target gift cards may be given as a memorial for Robert so grandson Bradley can shop for toys and games for the children of "Make A Wish" of Orange County California. Bradley has been doing this for 6 years. That will make Grandpa Bob so happy.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Plymouth has been serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 30, 2019
