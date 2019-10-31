|
Roberta M. Eckhardt
Sheboygan - Roberta M. Eckhardt, 98 years old, of Sheboygan, Wl, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on October 30, 2019.
Roberta was preceded in death by her husband of 67 wonderful years of marriage, William Eckhardt, her daughter, Shari Lee Fogle, her granddaughter Mary Jo Fogle and her sisters Dora Steinhaus and Betty Dowlan.
Roberta is survived by her sons, William (Kim) Eckhardt of Milwaukee and Steven (Cindy) Eckhardt of Sheboygan Falls, and her daughter Julie (Tom) Kleefisch of Sheboygan. Roberta is further survived by 6 grandchildren, David (Karen) Fogle of Castle Rock, CO, Tom (Jill) Fogle of Sheboygan, Rebecca Eckhardt of Sheboygan, Attorney David William (Attorney Kathryn) Eckhardt of Milwaukee, Melissa Kleefisch of Sheboygan, and Kayla Kleefisch of Sheboygan. Roberta also has 8 great-grandchildren.
Roberta was born in Newberry, Michigan on February 24, 1921 to the late William and Elsie Green. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1939. Roberta married her high school sweetheart, William, in 1941. Roberta was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family and would share her wisdom, love, and generosity with each of them. Roberta and her husband William were avid golfers and always looked forward to their annual Florida winter golfing vacation, along with many other golfing vacations in other states throughout the years, as well as attending PGA tournaments. Roberta was an original member of the Riverdale Women's Golfing league and golfed until she was 83 years old. Roberta also volunteered for several non-profit organizations during her lifetime. She loved sewing and gardening. She was a member of Zion Covenant Church, Sheboygan.
A very special thank you is extended to the nurses and caregivers of the Aurora at Home Hospice for all their help and support, especially to Amber, Shelly, Jessica and Jason. A private funeral service will be held with interment taking place at Wildwood Cemetery. Donations may be sent to the Zion Covenant Church. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019