Roberta M. "Pepsi" Gilson
Sheboygan Falls - Roberta M. "Pepsi" Gilson, age 80, of Sheboygan Falls formerly of Plymouth passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
Roberta was born on October 17, 1938, in Chicago the daughter of the late Arthur and Dolorese (Wheeler) Ohlsson. She graduated from Green Bay West High School and then attended Carroll College. On November 27, 1958 she was united in marriage to Alfred J. Gilson. As a military wife she traveled with her husband to his various posts which included Greece, El Paso, Texas, Toledo, Ohio, and Killeen, Texas. Following Alfred's active duty they made their home in Sheboygan and later the Town of Plymouth. Alfred preceded her in death on May 28, 2003. Roberta was Owner of MagicStar Standard Poodles; she was a very ethical breeder and bred many beloved pets. Along with her Breeding business Roberta enjoyed training and competing with her dogs in AKC Confirmation, Dog Agility, and Barn Hunt competitions. Her many friends and former clients have commented to her family how fortunate they were to have had the opportunity to be mentored by her. She was knowledgeable in many areas; however, she was especially talented at training her Standard Poodles. Roberta was also a gifted artist creating exquisite beaded jewelry that family and friends were fortunate to be the recipients of. Roberta also enjoyed gardening and bird watching.
She was very active in the Greater Milwaukee Poodle Club, Poodle Club of America, and the Sheboygan Dog Training Club. She was also active with the Generations Intergenerational Center in Plymouth and the Sheboygan Red Hat Society.
Roberta is survived by her three children, Cheryl Scott of Blair, WI, Randall (Mary) Gilson of Wind Lake, WI, Gregory (Laurie) Gilson of Fort Atkinson, WI; grandchildren, Alyssa Scott, Matthew Gilson, Parker James Gilson, Gavin Gilson, Elijah Gilson, Peyton Gilson; and a sister Kitty (Richard) Anderson of Minneapolis, MN. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends further survive her. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Ohlsson.
A memorial service for Roberta will be held at 6 PM, Wednesday, May 29 at Wittkopp Funeral Home with Rev. Cindy Thompson pastor of St. Luke United Methodist Church officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home 123 South St., Plymouth on Wednesday from 3:30 PM until the time of service at 6 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Poodle Club of America Foundation or the Salvation Army.
Roberta's family would like to extend a special and sincere thank you to all her friends for the support and care given to her throughout her life and especially over the past few years. Additionally, they'd like to thank her sister Kitty for being her best friend, talking with her every day, making her laugh, and lifting her spirits whenever needed. She was blessed to have you for her sister. Love you more.
