Roberta Rotsted
Sheboygan - Roberta "Bobbie" Jean Rotsted, 69, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
Roberta was born on February 20, 1950, in Milwaukee, WI to Robert and Alice (Johnson) Stenske. She was a graduate of Sheboygan South High School and held special relationships with her classmates and especially the class reunion committee.
Roberta enjoyed her work at the Sheboygan Police Department for many years where she was loved by everyone.
She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She enjoyed scrap booking with her crafting friends and listening to music. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren. She found a deep and rooted joy in spending time with her family. Roberta had a tremendous gift for connecting with people and making them feel special.
Roberta is survived by her three daughters, Nancy (Steve) Brown of Waldo, Tracy (Paul) Zabel of Sheboygan, Heidi (John) Barrett of Woodstock, GA; eight grandchildren, Brian Matulewicz, Erika Brown, Lucy Brown, Logan Zabel, Aaron Zabel, Madison Zabel, Benjamin Zabel, and Autumn Barrett; and a brother, John (Jane) Stenske. Roberta is further survived by nieces, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Alice Stenske; and her husband, James M. Rotsted.
A funeral service to celebrate Roberta's life will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Alan Kubow officiating. Visitation will take place at church from 11:00 am until the time of service at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made in her name for Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Sheboygan County 4-H, Sheboygan County Humane Society.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Rotsted family with arrangements.
