|
|
Robin M. VerVelde
Howards Grove - Robin M. VerVelde, age 61, of Howards Grove, joined her Savior in Heaven on Saturday, May 16, 2020 while at home surrounded by her family. She was born to Elwood and Joyce (Hahn) Neils, of the Town of Rhine, on October 5, 1958 in Plymouth, WI.
Robin attended Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Schools and graduated from Elkhart Lake High School in 1976. On March 7, 1987 she was united in marriage to Jeffry VerVelde at St. George Catholic Church in Six Corners.
A proud homemaker, she loved her family most and was dedicated to raising their two children, Andrew (Rachel) VerVelde, now of Ludington MI, and Collin (Nick) VerVelde, now of Wauwatosa WI. Robin served as church secretary at Luther Memorial Church in Sheboygan, and most recently worked for the Howards Grove School System in food service.
Robin was a current member of The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren Jane, Amelia, and Henry VerVelde, who knew her as "Grammy". There was never a time that the family got together when cards weren't played and laughter wasn't shared. Robin enjoyed traveling with her loved ones and capturing those memories in photographs.
Robin's family includes two sisters, Michelle Pfeifer, of Kiel and Julie Wagy, of Plymouth; and two brothers, Rick Neils, of Glenbeulah and Shawn (Katie) Neils, of Elkhart Lake. Robin is now reunited with her father Elwood "Woody" Neils, and brother-in-law Larry Wagy who have gone on before her.
A private service for Robin was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions in Robin's name to at .
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, as well as Dr. Bettag and his staff for the compassion and care that was given to her.
Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020