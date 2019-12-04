|
Rocky L. Blindert
Sheboygan - Rocky L. Blindert, age 61, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, was called home to his Lord on Tuesday, November 26,2019. Rocky was born September 30,1958 in Lancaster, Wisconsin to Carl and Dorothea (Patcle) Blindert.
Rocky loved his country and was a history buff about all things concerning it. He enjoyed playing chess, walking and making his frequent visits to McDonalds where he spent many hours visiting and talking over the years. Rocky also was an animal lover and was especially fond of his dog, Queenie.
He loved country western apparel and you would always see him in a western shirt, hat and his famous cowboy boots. He was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.
Visitation of Rocky will be on Friday December 6, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgia Ave. Sheboygan, from 5:00 pm to 6:00pm. A memorial service will follow at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are asked for Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Rest in peace Rocky - YOU are now in God's loving arms.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019