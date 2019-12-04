Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1121 Georgia Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1121 Georgia Ave
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rocky Blindert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rocky L. Blindert


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rocky L. Blindert Obituary
Rocky L. Blindert

Sheboygan - Rocky L. Blindert, age 61, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, was called home to his Lord on Tuesday, November 26,2019. Rocky was born September 30,1958 in Lancaster, Wisconsin to Carl and Dorothea (Patcle) Blindert.

Rocky loved his country and was a history buff about all things concerning it. He enjoyed playing chess, walking and making his frequent visits to McDonalds where he spent many hours visiting and talking over the years. Rocky also was an animal lover and was especially fond of his dog, Queenie.

He loved country western apparel and you would always see him in a western shirt, hat and his famous cowboy boots. He was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.

Visitation of Rocky will be on Friday December 6, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgia Ave. Sheboygan, from 5:00 pm to 6:00pm. A memorial service will follow at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are asked for Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Rest in peace Rocky - YOU are now in God's loving arms.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rocky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now