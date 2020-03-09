|
Rodney "Rocky" Klobuchar
Sheboygan - Rodney "Rocky" Klobuchar, age 78, passed away at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice on March 8, 2020.
Born on December 19, 1941 in Copper City, Michigan to the late Rudolph & Mamie Klobuchar.
Rocky served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the "Secret War" in Laos and Cambodia. He was proud to be a Marine and proud to be a Yooper.
He worked for C&H Mining, the Kohler Company and retired from Thomas Industries.
During the summer he would spend countless hours fishing on Lake Michigan on his boat "Da Rock", creating memories and bonding with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers, and his favorite meal was a pasty.
Survived by his ex-wife, Carol (Jessie) Holbrook; stepdaughters, Debra (Paul) Palosaari, Luann (John) Passmore, Brenda (Tom) Schweigl and Kimberly (Mark) Johnston. Also survived by his sisters, Carol, Joanne, Susie, and Tammy, his grandchildren & great-grand grandchildren.
Rocky is preceded in death by his only son, Keith; brothers, Alden and Willie and grandsons, Richard and Eric.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Sisu begins where perseverance and grit end.
You are loved and will be missed.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020