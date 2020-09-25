1/1
Rogene A. Hoftiezer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rogene A. Hoftiezer

Waldo - Rogene Ann Hoftiezer, 56, of Waldo, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home.

Rogene was born on November 26, 1963, in Sheboygan to Herbert and Jean (Theune) Hoftiezer. She was a graduate of Oostburg High School in 1982.

Rogene was employed at Allen Edmonds since 1984. She enjoyed bowling in a league, traveling, trips with family and friends, and country music. She was an avid Brewer and Packer fan.

Rogene is survived by her sister, Renee (Harvey) Norman of Cedar Grove, WI; two brothers, Randal (Lynn) Hoftiezer of Plymouth, WI, Roland (Eileen) Hoftiezer of Plymouth, WI; 4 nephews; 6 nieces; a great-niece; a great-nephew; other relatives and friends.

Rogene was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother.

Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes in Oostburg on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm. A burial will take place at Hingham Cemetery. Your cooperation in wearing a mask and keeping a social distance are appreciated.

A memorial fund is being established in her name.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Sheboygan Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved