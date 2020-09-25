Rogene A. Hoftiezer
Waldo - Rogene Ann Hoftiezer, 56, of Waldo, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home.
Rogene was born on November 26, 1963, in Sheboygan to Herbert and Jean (Theune) Hoftiezer. She was a graduate of Oostburg High School in 1982.
Rogene was employed at Allen Edmonds since 1984. She enjoyed bowling in a league, traveling, trips with family and friends, and country music. She was an avid Brewer and Packer fan.
Rogene is survived by her sister, Renee (Harvey) Norman of Cedar Grove, WI; two brothers, Randal (Lynn) Hoftiezer of Plymouth, WI, Roland (Eileen) Hoftiezer of Plymouth, WI; 4 nephews; 6 nieces; a great-niece; a great-nephew; other relatives and friends.
Rogene was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes in Oostburg on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm. A burial will take place at Hingham Cemetery. Your cooperation in wearing a mask and keeping a social distance are appreciated.
A memorial fund is being established in her name.
