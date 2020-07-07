1/1
Rogene E. Kirchner
1925 - 2020
Rogene E. Kirchner

Sheboygan - Rogene E. Kirchner, age 94 of Sheboygan passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Rogene was born October 17, 1925 in Sheboygan to the late Lawrence and Helen (Kremer) Federer. She attended St. Dominic School and then graduated from North High School in 1943. Rogene was united in marriage to Kenneth Kirchner on July 16, 1945 at Our Lady of Victory Chapel in Norfolk, VA; he preceded her in death on May 10, 2004. Rogene was a dental assistant for a few years as well being a noon supervisor but was mostly a stay at home mom. Rogene was a devoted member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, St. Anne Christian Women's Society, volunteered for numerous church activities over the years and enjoyed baking, sewing, embroidery, gardening and more than anything, spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons Kenneth (Ellen) Kirchner, Larry Kirchner (special friend Connie), Steven (Amy) Kirchner; daughters Judith Pfrang, Debbie Houwers, Attorney Barbara Kirchner (Kurt Knocke); grandchildren Amy Pfrang, Scott Pfrang, Nicole Kirchner (Jesse), William Houwers, Lisa (Jason) Cote, Doug Kirchner (special friend Tiffany), Adam Kirchner, Larry (Crystal) Kirchner, Krista (Mark) Rowe; great-grandchildren Jazlynn Houwers, Braxtyn Cote, Parker Cote, Natalie, Jonathan, Faith, Hope and Grace Kirchner, and Evelyn Rowe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter Mary Jo, one brother Roger and son-in-law Randall Pfrang.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with a private family service to follow. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Embrace Home Healthcare, St. Nicholas Hospice and Morningside Health Services.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
